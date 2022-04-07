COUNCILLORS have raised fresh concerns about the impact on pedestrians and cyclists trying to get into the city centre if a new National Railway Museum gallery is built across Leeman Road.
Holgate Ward’s Labour Councillors claim there has been a lack of public scrutiny of a “Walkway Agreement” between the museum and City of York Council, which details how a route through the building will work for people travelling to the station and city centre.
They said the document was still to be formally signed off by the council as a planning authority . They had been asking for the views of the local community to be taken into account before it was finalised but there had been no further input allowed from residents.
Cllr Rachel Melly said:“We have repeatedly pushed for open scrutiny on this vital document to take place, and clarity on the process for its approval. More people in York need to be aware of exactly what could be implemented here."
