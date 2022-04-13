FASHION lovers of York will be looking forward to the return of a popular event that has been on hold for two years because of the pandemic.

York Fashion Week (YFW) is making a comeback on April 29 to May 3 with more than 20 events in the programme.

And for the first time there will be second YFW later in the year - in autumn.

Mark Bewick, Managing Director, of York Fashion Week said: "Since its inception, it’s been heart-warming to see the positive impact that YFW has had. I’ve witnessed first hand owners of fledgling businesses, aspiring models and stylists starting out grow in confidence to follow their dreams.”

As York prepares for this year's programme, we turn our time dial back to 2011 when the dream of York having its own fashion week began.

Fashion City York was the forerunner of YFW. It kicked off 11 years ago with a host of events held over the first weekend in April, including a gala fashion show in York's historic Guildhall.

A Fashion flash mob entertain in the Coppergate Centre during Fashion City York

Billed as the city's first festival of fashion, the proceedings got underway in a glamorous launch at he Tempest Anderson Hall at the Yorkshire Museum.

Events planned for that weekend included a Fashion Village marquee in St Sampson’s Square that featured stalls by up-and-coming designers and retailers from outside the city centre.

The aim was to progress and grow the event until the city could eventually run a full York Fashion Week.

That dream finally came true in 2018 when the first YFW arrived - launched with a colourful catwalk show by York designer Antonia Aitken of Antonia Houston Couture at the elegant Belmont Room, upstairs in Bettys, St Helen's Square.

The pandemic might have put paid to YFW for two years, but with two events planned for 2022, it looks like fashion lovers will have plenty to soak up over the coming weeks and months.

As organisers grew in confidence, they launched a full York Fashion Week in 2018. This photo is from 2019. By Olivia Brabbs

This month's YFW will see Yorkshire-based designers, photographers, models, and stylists hosting shows to reflect a range of sizes, ages, and styles on the catwalks.

The week will feature runway shows, new collection launches and exhibitions and presentations from both prominent designers and students.

Those attending the event can also take part in workshops, personal styling sessions, in-store activities and watch talks from Yorkshire's fashion leaders.

The event will be hosted in venues across the city including Malmaison, DoubleTree by Hilton York, Berry’s Jewellers, York College of Fashion, Time to Bloom and Browns.

For more information visit: www.yorkfashionweek.com/