A TEENAGER who threatened one brother with a pellet gun and injured a second with a bottle has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Billy George Robert Redman, now 19, was warned if he “so much as scoffs the froth off a pint of beer” he could have to serve up to 16 months in jail, York Crown Court heard.

His barrister Nick Peacock said he had a problem with alcohol and suffered from attention deficit and hyperactive disorder.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, gave the warning as he sentenced Redman for his violence towards the brothers nearly two years ago when he was 17 and therefore still a child.

He handed out a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition Redman does 45 days’ rehabilitative activities, observe a nightly curfew at his home for six months and wear a tag that will detect if he drinks alcohol for 90 days.

“That is going to stop your drinking,” the judge told him. “If you so much as scoff the foam of a pint of beer you could end up in prison. “

Redman, of Beck Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to wounding the older brother and threatening the younger with an imitation firearm. He must also pay £500 compensation.

Rachael Landin, prosecuting, said the older brother and Redman were among a group drinking vodka, beer and wine on May 24, 2020.

Redman’s behaviour changed for no obvious reason and he appeared to throw a tantrum.

Then he pinned the older brother against a wall and after the victim got free, either threw a bottle at him or hit him with it.

The older brother lost a tooth, injuries to three other teeth and needed seven stitches in his mouth, said Ms Landin.

Later that evening, Redman confronted the younger brother and threatened him with a pellet loading pistol.

The younger brother feared for his life, said Ms Landin.

Redman later told police he didn’t have pellets for the gun.

He was on a referral order from the youth court at the time.

Mr Peacock said Redman now worked five days a week and his employer spoke highly of him.

He is also subject to a community order for offences committed since the May 2020 incident that keeps him out of pubs.

He said that though Redman was arrested on May 24, 2020, he was not put before the courts until January 2022.

Ms Landin said she had not been given any explanation for the delay.

The judge said had the case been dealt “as it should have been” Redman would still have been young enough to be dealt with by the youth court.