A NEW shop has opened its doors in York’s best-known street.

Luxury home fragrance brand Freckleface has moved in to 34 Shambles.

The business was founded in 2017 by Tara Carlile-Swift and her son Noah as a way to teach Noah what it takes to run a business. They started making wax melts and candles on their kitchen counter to give to friends and family as gifts and sell at local events.

The business soon picked up traction as the Freckleface values are shared by many consumers.

The store in Shambles is the fourth dedicated Freckleface retail shop, the brand having opened the doors to our first shop in July 2020, in Stamford Lincolnshire - just 10 miles from where Freckleface began and where we opened our first workshop where all of Freckleface products are handmade.

Tara, co-founder and MD said: “We have had long held ambitions to open a shop in York, so when this incredible opportunity became available in Shambles, we knew we had to have it.

“One of our earliest market trader events was on Shambles Market so this store feels like a return to a second home.

“We are delighted that we also have one of the famous York Cats on our building and look forward to learning more about its history.

“Being a part of such an iconic retail community was the logical next step for Freckleface as we continue to expand our offering throughout the UK. The neighbours have all been so welcoming and we’re looking forward to meeting more neighbours and customers as we open the doors this week.”

Freckleface has become synonymous with luxury home fragrance, picking up wholesale contracts with independent shops and large retail garden centres.

The brand, which has also expanded into bath and body, is now stocked in over 500 locations across the country.

Offering pick and mix soya wax melts, a range of luxury candles, reed diffusers and essential oils along with botanical bath bombs, the company offers a variety of ways to bring home fragrance indoors, with scents inspired by nature.

The York shop has already employed two people and is looking for at least one more for the team who will then also be supported by our store manager from our Leeds store.

The shop will be open 7 days a week as soon as they are fully staffed.

Shambles is probably York’s best-known and most-visited street.

It was historically a street of butchers. The name originates from the medieval word shamel, which meant booth or bench presumably a reference to the famous shelves under the shop windows, where the meat would have been served.