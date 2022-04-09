Airbnb has revealed its top trending destinations for UK staycations this Easter weekend, and Thirsk has made the list.

With summer just around the corner, we are hoping for better weather to aid plans to explore seaside destinations as well as locations in the countryside for the long weekend.

Thirsk placed 10th on the list with Airbnb sharing this dreamy home as inspiration for people planning a Thirsk getaway.

The self-catered property is tastefully decorated and perfect for a city escape.

On Tripadvisor, you will find an extensive list of things to do and places to visit on a weekend away. From a visit to Sutton Bank National Park to a walk up the White Horse of Kilburn, it’s no wonder this is an Airbnb top place to stay this Easter.

The number one destination for the UK is the seaside town Prestatyn in Wales. It has seen the biggest rise in Brits searching for stays on the platform. It is joined by more seaside towns, including Lowestoft in England and Dunbar in Scotland, perfect for those seeking a tranquil waterside escape.

Wales has also emerged as a popular destination for Brits in the coming weeks, with three out of 10 areas in the list based there. Brits are set to embrace putting on hiking gear and discovering the rolling hills surrounding Merthyr Tydfil and Carmarthen over the Easter weekend.

We've revealed the top trending destinations for UK staycations this Easter weekend, with seaside town Prestatyn in Wales topping the list this year 🐣



Find out more: https://t.co/sl77dQJA7q — Airbnb UK (@Airbnb_uk) April 6, 2022

Other destinations piquing the interest of the nation include quaint English market towns Thirsk and Chipping Norton for visitors to soak up the local heritage, and perhaps Jeremy Clarkson’s farm.

Airbnb’s top 10 trending UK destinations for Easter 2022

Prestatyn, Denbighshire, Wales Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, Wales Aintree, Merseyside, England Sheffield City Centre, South Yorkshire, England Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, Scotland Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan, Wales Lowestoft, Suffolk, England Thirsk, North Yorkshire, England

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb said: “The nation is set to enjoy the first Easter weekend without Covid restrictions in two years, and it’s great to see Brits are exploring up-and-coming areas of the UK to make the most of it.

"The top trending destination list provides ample inspiration for those looking to get away and explore a new place over the long weekend.

“By visiting these local destinations, Brits are supporting local economies and communities, and for those based in these destinations who are considering listing their Home on Airbnb, now is a great time to sign up.”