NETWORK Rail has abandoned controversial plans to turn a York field into a compound for machinery.

Due to house materials, machinery and staff facilities, the proposed construction, next to the railway line in Woodthorpe, attracted opposition from neighbours worried about extra traffic, heavy machinery and nighttime working.

It was originally set to be put 40 metres away from houses in Moor Lane and would have operated 24 hours a day for nearly three years.

When it was first announced in 2021, it led to one couple losing a buyer for their property, though it has since been sold.

Dringhouses and Woodthorpe councillor Stephen Fenton, who has been supporting residents, welcomed the news.

He said: “This issue has rumbled on for over a year since the plans were first announced, and so I am pleased that Network Rail have been able to find a solution which will enable the upgrade work to go ahead without the need to create a compound on this green field site.

“Apart from the noise nuisance that residents feared would be created, there were also concerns about vehicles accessing and exiting the site via a very busy stretch of Moor Lane. The local community, and Network Rail, can now move on from this episode.”

The compound plans related to the programme of work on the line between York and Church Fenton, as part of the Transpennine upgrade.

In response to local concerns, Network Rail paused its plans and in April 2021 the organisation proposed locating the compound further away from neighbouring properties.

A drop-in session was held at York College in December 2021 where residents were invited to view revised plans and ask questions of the Network Rail team.

Now, the organisation is to rely on a new logistics hub near Sherburn-in-Elmet due to changes in the order of the upgrade programme.

Stephen Wright, senior sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’re really pleased that we could re-plan our work to upgrade the track between York and Copmanthorpe.

“Instead of working through the week, our teams can now work over weekends, which will give them the time they need to transport key materials from our new logistics hub at Gascoigne Wood, near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

“This approach means that we no longer need to build a compound at Dringhouses.”

He added: “I hope that the community welcomes this news and I’d like to thank them for engaging with us from the start. It means that we can deliver these major improvements for passengers with the least disruption to people living nearby.”