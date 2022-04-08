AN ECO-friendly distillery near York hopes to take the drinks world by storm as its first spirit hits the shelves.

Ellers Farm Distillery has launched Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka which has been certified carbon neutral since day one, tapping into demand for more ethical and sustainable brands.

The distillery has been built on Ellers Farm, near Buttercrambe, with water sourced from the ground beneath it.

Ellers Farm is also planting 20 acres of orchard on site to supply apples in the future and to further offset carbon emissions.

The brand’s ethos is built on two pillars: to make the best vodka and in the most sustainable and ethical manner.

Made by master distiller Jamie Baggot, Dutch Barn is tasted every 20 minutes as it evolves from British apples, balanced with a touch of potato spirit until it develops into a crisp, clean and smooth vodka at 40 per cent ABV.

Jamie is a multiple award winner including winning Double Gold Best-in-the-World Vodka at the San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition in 2010.

He said: “The process of making Dutch Barn has been such a great challenge, as I had to ensure that it tastes great yet keep the production as sustainable as possible.

"I loved every minute of the challenge and believe we have made the world’s best vodka, that is also best for the world!”

Ellers Farm Distillery and visitor attraction is within walking distance of Stamford Bridge.

Owner Chris Fraser, former Sirius Minerals chief executive, lodged an application with Ryedale District Council earlier this year to create a bar to serve tasters, a function room to stage cocktails classes, a reception area for tours and a merchandise shop, alongside a distillery and visitor centre.

Once completed, the distillery will host tours inviting visitors to see the working stills, but also to experience Ellers Farm Distillery’s eco-ethos and enjoy a glass.

The plannig application said the business, on the 17th century Aldby Park Country Estate, aimed to produce 1.2 million bottles of gin, vodka, whisky and liqueurs each year, with 'plenty of room for expansion'.

Ellers Farm Distillery’s head of sustainability, Tabatha Hurst, said: “I am very excited to see Dutch Barn come to life, truly demonstrating our efforts to minimise our environmental impact wherever while giving people an eco-spirit they can truly enjoy – finding the perfect balance between people, profit and planet.”

Dutch Barn has already secured Pending B Corp® status.

Furthering the B-Corp ambitions of Ellers Farm Distillery, Dutch Barn comes in a locally-sourced brown glass bottle which protects the vodka better and is made of up to 60 per cent recycled glass.

The UK average for clear glass, the usual choice of vodkas, is just 38 per cent

To celebrate the launch, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka is planting trees through its partnership with Ecologi.

Dutch Barn is on sale in certain retailers and on Amazon.