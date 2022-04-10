THIS photo from our archive will take many readers back to when The Press had its office in Coney Street.

And today we are looking to find people in York who worked at our Coney Street office: from cleaners, to printers, to van drivers to journalists and photographers.

Our newspaper has a long history and most of it is lies in its decades at Coney Street.

The Press was based at 9 Coney Street and was founded by William Wallace Hargrove in the late 19th century.

Our photo today dates from the 1950s or 1960s and shows Coney Street shoppers outside the newspaper's front-facing office.

However, anyone who worked at The Yorkshire Evening Press, as it was then known, would know that a warren of buildings lay behind that frontage.

The history of The Press and York people's relationship with it is being explored in a new exhibition, StreetLife, at 29-31 Coney Street (in the former Dorothy Perkins shop) beginning after Easter.

Organisers would like to hear from any readers who worked at The Press in Coney Street.

If you can help, please email historian Kathy Davies who is working on the StreetLife project: kathydavieshistorian@gmail.com

You can also send us your story and any photos you might have via the Send Now button below.