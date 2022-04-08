YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school have been doing their bit to make the world a better place.

Pupils from Scarcroft Primary School have been taking part in CHIRP week - which stands for curious, healthy, individual, responsible and positive.

Deputy head Jenny Holton said these were values that the school promoted as part of its ‘Developing All of Me’ focus.

“Over the past few days, every year group has been taking part in activities designed to encourage these principles," she said.

Activities have included Year 1 pupils making bug hotels and Year 4 pupils thinking about ways to reduce anti-social behaviour.

On Wednesday, Year 6 pupils were out on Scarcroft Green talking to local councillors Jonny Crawshaw and Pete Kilbane.

Cllr Crawshaw said: “From the climate strikes a couple of years ago to events like this morning’s session, it’s clear that children and young people are really focussed on making positive changes to the way the world, and their local communities operate.”

“The children were really interested in re-wilding, tree-planting and ensuring that habitats are suitable for both people but also bugs, butterflies and bees.”

Class teacher Lizzy De Simone said “the children are really focused on practical ways they can help to improve the environment and it’s really important that they know they can take positive action and be listened to”.

Cllr Kilbane said: “Sometimes, I think adults can lose sight of what is really important or can feel that problems are insurmountable, but spending time with young people and listening to their genuinely innovative ideas has been really inspiring. I just hope we politicians don’t let them down.”

Events will be continuing throughout the week and it is hoped that they will lead to conversations with parents, carers and the wider community.