RECOGNISE this old building?

Many readers will remember the Tang Hall Hotel - a rather grand building that changed hands and uses over the years.

And many people have been sharing memories and photos of the place in our nostalgia group on Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories.

Built in the 1830s, our main photo is thought to date from around 1900. The house stood where Melrose Close and Hornby Court are today - just off Fourth Avenue

It was owned by James Barber, a silversmith and Coach House owner from Coney Street, who sold the property and estate to Captain Edward and Lady Starkey.

Starkey died following a coach crash near York Minster but his widow Evelyn lived there until old age and she was known for shooting trespassers with grapeshot.

Following Evelyn's death in 1925, the estate was bought by York Corporation with the land developed for housing as part of the Tang Hall Estate.

The house survived and was run as a pub with leisure gardens.

However, the original house was demolished and replaced by a modern public house - until the 1980s when it was replaced by housing.

Roger Burton posted a recollection in our Facebook nostalgia group Why We Love York - Memories. "That house and grounds, which were enormous, was my playground as a kid. The landlord and landlady's youngest son Robert was a good friend of mine all the way through school. By the late 60s early 70s, the upstairs was virtually derelict, however the rooms were enormous and Rob had the biggest train set probably in York. It was originally the home of Old Mother Starkey."

June Caunt remembers going to discos there."They were every weekend, happy days. They were brilliant!"

David Husband said: "My local as a youth. Remember the disco!"

Andrea Horner recalled: "My uncle would often take mum and I there on a Sunday after church! I loved it, especially in summer, sat on verandah, it felt very grand to a young child and a world away from the council estates near by."

Sandie & John Warters posted: "My mum and dad had their wedding reception there in the early 1940s I understand. Used to go through the grounds to fish in Tang Hall beck as a youngster. Tang Hall beck used to flood and we were taken to Tang Hall School across the floods on the back of a council wagon. Happy memories."

Jean White has reason to remember Tang Hall Hotel today. "Our back garden wall was shared with the old Tang Hall Hotel. They gave me lots of bits and bobs when they closed it down. I still have got four stainless steel serving dishes that I use regularly."

Yvonne Cassidy said: "Loved that building, quite mysterious as a child!"

Christine Hardaker posted: "I used to live in Cosmo Avenue - we just walked through the snicket to the Tang Hall Hotel."

