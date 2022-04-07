BRACKLEY Town will be seeking to reinforce their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League North when they host York City at St James Park on Saturday (3pm).

Brackley’s draw away at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday took them to first place in the division, leapfrogging promotion rivals Gateshead with seven games left of the season.

Town are unbeaten in their last 16 games, having not lost in the league since January.

The Saints have won 11 and drawn five since their loss to Kettering Town, a staggeringly strong run of form that has seen them sit atop the table.

Brackley can boast the best defence in the National League, they have only conceded 19 goals this season and only seven of those concessions have come at home.

Town have not conceded more than one goal in a game since their 3-2 victory over Farsley Celtic on January 29.

City will need to be weary of Town striker Lee Ndlovu, who has scored 14 league goals this season and will be looking to add more in the final few games of the campaign.

Across the last five games, no team in the division has had a better return than Brackley Town.

They have picked up 11 points from a possible 15 available to them, a stark contrast to the five points York have mustered in as many matches.

The hosts will be aiming to complete the league double over the Minstermen this weekend.

Brackley travelled to the LNER Community Stadium in their third game this season, beating a then Steve Watson-led City side 2-1 through two late goals from Matt Lowe and the aforementioned Ndlovu to overcome Akil Wright’s early strike.