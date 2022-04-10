A YOUNG author from North Yorkshire achieved his dream of appearing on TV after featuring on BBC Look North talking about his books.
Mitchell Wray, a Year 5 pupil at Wistow School in Selby, appeared on the show to discuss the three books he has written in the 'Songbird Saga'.
Mitchell's mum, Tanya, who was also invited to the show, said: "Being on TV was a dream of Mitchell’s, so he was absolutely thrilled."
In the two weeks since his latest book 'Coding Catastrophe' was launched, nearly 200 copies have been sold through his school and a local fish and chip shop and pub.
Sales, combined with donations from friends, family, AKD Components, Acorn Dental Practice and John Cattenach, have reached £1,000.
Tanya added: "We are so proud of him. To have written not one, but three books and to have raised so much money at only 9-years-old is a huge achievement.
"To see him so happy appearing on TV was an absolute delight."
