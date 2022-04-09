SUPERHEROES come in various guises - and do a range of jobs.

That's the message from Dan Sawyer, self-styled laundry superhero of York whose Bubble Inc business is making a clean sweep through the city.

You may have seen his team drive around in their colourful Bubble-mobile collecting laundry from clients.

The business opened at Auster Way, Clifton Moor, during the pandemic - between the first lockdowns - and is going strong and recruited more staff.

Reason enough to make Dan and the team our Traders of the Week.

Here is Dan and Bubble Inc's story:

How long has the business been going?

We came up with the idea of Bubbles Inc during the pandemic and opened our doors to customers between lockdowns in October 2020.

Bubbles Inc crew at their York HQ

What does it sell?

We are a laundry company, focussing on holiday lets and tourist accommodation.

Why is this business special?

Bubbles Inc is a family business. We have a cleaning company that has serviced the holiday let industry for more than ten years. We use our experience as a customer to provide a complete laundry solution that completely empathises with York's holiday let industry - everything is done with the customer in mind. We offer 'pick up and go' linen hire packs to ensure that property owners give guests the best experience in this beautiful city.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

We had a really difficult first year with lockdowns decimating the tourist industry. We weren't able to pick up any grants from the council as we were a new company, so we had to do what we could to offer our services to new clients in a really well-established marketplace. Lots of hard work, a fantastic team and wonderful client base have allowed us to build and grow in our wonderful home town.

Pick up and go bags ready for clients

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

We started the business as a working team of two, with absolutely no experience. We have learned on the job, made mistakes, changed our approach and honed our skills, and we have now found and filled our niche in the market. We employ several part and full-time staff and are looking to add more wonderful customers to our roster.

Find out more at: www.bubblesinc.co.uk

