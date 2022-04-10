A YORK woman has managed to lose more than four stone after taking part in a weightloss programme - and said she now feels "fabulous".

Caroline Richardson, who lives in Dringhouses, started the Weightwatchers programme in June 2020 when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes - and was taking antacids regularly. As she was due to turn 50 in 2021, Caroline said she didn't want to be overweight or unfit at that age, so one Saturday morning she saw a TV advert showing one month free for Weightwatchers - and joined straight away.

"It’s the best decision I have ever made," Caroline said.

Caroline began to track everything she ate on the Weightwatchers app and built this into her daily health habits. She also tracked any exercise as she is rewarded extra weekly 'PersonalPoints' for upping activity levels.

Caroline, who works as a commercial operations manager at NTR Ltd, said: "I love getting my breakfast streak daily as it motivates me to keep going.

"In November 2020, I joined my first virtual Weightwatchers meeting via Zoom. I was so nervous and loved not having to put your camera on. I had not been to a virtual meeting or face to face before.

"I love that you can attend face to face workshops or virtual workshops for support through the week. A virtual meeting fits in with my lifestyle."

Now, Caroline's diet has completely changed. Instead of having the likes of toast, butter and lemon curd for breakfast, she now has either fruit and yoghurt or wholemeal bread with cherry tomatoes.

Caroline no longer snacks on full bags of crisps or big bars of chocolate, but substitutes these for cashew nuts and other healthier options.

After her weightloss, Caroline said she feels "fabulous" as her whole outlook on food has changed, along with her taste buds. Her dress size has moved down from either an 18 or 20 to eight or 10.

The 50-year-old said: "I no longer live on antacids, I am no longer type 2 diabetic. I love fruit and vegetables. I love my exercise routine and I enjoy going clothes shopping now, it's a real treat.

Offering tips on losing weight to others, Caroline advises people to track what they eat, drink lots of water and exercise regularly.

"Don’t let the scales define you. Look at how far you have come. Attend a meeting virtual or face to face workshop - it’s a great way to feel inspired by other members on their journey," she added.

After helping her through her weightloss programme, Caroline said the Weightwatchers group feels like a family to her - and she is encouraging anyone looking to lose weight to join.