A YORK jewellery designer has unveiled a Fabergé pendant after becoming the only British female independent retailer to have collaborated with the iconic brand.

Kay Bradley showcased her 18k gold Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Locket, designed in collaboration with the famous jewellery house, at a launch event.

The gala, held at Castle Howard, also celebrated Fabergé’s arrival at Kay's family-owned business - Bradley’s Jewellers, in Low Petergate.

On the night, one of Kay’s Yorkshire Rose pendants, worth £6,600, was given away in a prize draw, with proceeds helping to raise £2,000 for the York Minster Fund.

Kay also announced plans to expand the Fabergé Yorkshire Rose collection to include drop earrings, a matching pendant, a bangle and matching ring.

She also hopes to commission an exclusive, one-of-a-kind, Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Imperial Egg Objet in the future, which will be handcrafted by esteemed Fabergé workmasters.

Kay, an award-winning jewelle who trained at the International Gemmological Institute in Antwerp, said: “There are few words as evocative as Fabergé – it is a word synonymous with absolute luxury and love, and epitomises the finest of design and craftsmanship.

"It’s also wonderful that the Fabergé family is still involved in the business, including Sarah Fabergé, great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé.

“It is these virtues that unite the house of Fabergé and my own jewellery business, and I am absolutely delighted to introduce my own unique collaboration. It is no exaggeration to say, that this is the pinnacle of my career.”

The gala showcased select Fabergé pieces rarely seen in public, and was attended by industry figures, including Sarah Fabergé, and her son Joshua.

Bradley’s Jewellers will exclusively stock Fabergé’s collections, including Kay’s own lockets, which are crafted in a choice of 18k white, rose or yellow gold.

The gold eggs open to reveal a Yorkshire Rose surprise inside, with yellow sapphire centre, celebrating Fabergé’s historic botanical studies, and in homage to Kay’s home region.

Liisa Tallgren, Fabergé‘s head designer, who designed the Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg, which sold for $2.2m in April 2021, also attended.

Liisa has worked with Kay to design a portfolio of Yorkshire Rose pieces that will be put into production for Christmas 2022, and on sale at Bradley’s Jewellers, York.

Sarah Fabergé, head of Fabergé heritage council and director of special projects, said: “A magical evening at Castle Howard, ‘A Place Like No Other’, was the stunning setting for the launch of the Fabergé Yorkshire Rose Egg Surprise Lockets in collaboration with Bradley’s Jewellers, York.

“Our contemporary Fabergé jewels and timepieces sparkled and shimmered, all the while quietly watched over by historical Fabergé pieces from the Castle Howard Collection. ‘Fabergé Revisited’ springs to mind."