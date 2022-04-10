A POPULAR rubber duck race in York returns this year - after a two year absence due to Covid restrictions.
The annual Duck Race is taking place again in Wilberfoss in the city. It’s been running for 26 years and is an event which is enjoyed by all generations.
There will be six races, the first of which takes place at 2pm on Easter Sunday April 17.
In total, 350 yellow rubber ducks are expected to be ‘chucked’ by the Duck Chucker off the Beck Bridge, travel downstream and the first five through the gate at the other end of the Beck win a monetary prize.
"There is much laughter and cheering. Not a sound we’ve heard much of in the last two years," a spokesperson said.
There will be a number of stalls offering a range of items and a barbecue serving food - which opens at 1pm on the day.
