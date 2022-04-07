A DANCE academy in York is all set for a new show this weekend - which had to be put on hold due to Covid restrictions.
Jazzy J’s Dance Academy, based in Acomb, will be performing their 10 year anniversary show this weekend (April 9 and 10) at the Riley Smith Hall.
The show, called Neverland, was meant to take place last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic, so everyone at the academy is "very excited" about it finally happening this year.
Two-hundred students will be taking part, ranging from year twos to adult across all dance disciplines including ballet, tap, modern, contemporary and musical theatre.
The Neverland show is loosely based around the Peter Pan story. It is written by dance principal, Jess Meredith with choreography by Jess Meredith and fellow Jazzy J’s dance teachers Laura Smith and Mollie Pulleyn.
Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/3uiF1xC
