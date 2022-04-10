A FUNDRAISING concert for those hit by the crisis in Ukraine is set to be held at a popular theatre in York next month.
The 'Yorkraine' event at the Grand Opera House will be raising funds for Ukraine - and more specifically British Red Cross DEC – Disaster Emergency Commission.
The concert is being organised by Ian Surgenor – the man behind other local fundraising events like York Rocks Against Cancer, with support from Simon Hudson and Martin Lettin.
Mr Lettin said: "The concert will showcase four brilliant bands from the York area – The Supermodels, The Mothers, Y Street Band and Sister Madly, as well as a couple acoustic acts – Mal Fry and Alex Victoria.
"We are hoping to have some guest speakers – local MP’s, Archbishop of York and a local man who originates from Ukraine will share his remarkable story."
The show, set to be held on May 24, will be produced by Big Voice Productions and Soapy Productions. It will be hosted by York Mix’s Ben Fry and Jorvik Radio’s Matt Lloyd.
The team are also looking for sponsors to cover the costs of the theatre hire - and have one so far.
