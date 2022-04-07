A MAIN road in York is partially blocked after a crash.

The B1224 Acomb Road in Acomb in York is blocked eastbound with queueing traffic due to an accident from New Lane to Park Lane - The Fox pub traffic lights.

There is currently a diversion in place on the First York number 1 bus service.

 

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We're currently at the scene along with the ambulance service and are working hard to re-open the road."

Updates to follow.

 