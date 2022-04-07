A MAIN road in York is partially blocked after a crash.
The B1224 Acomb Road in Acomb in York is blocked eastbound with queueing traffic due to an accident from New Lane to Park Lane - The Fox pub traffic lights.
There is currently a diversion in place on the First York number 1 bus service.
This is expected to be in place until late morning.— First York (@FirstYork) April 7, 2022
We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.https://t.co/Qqu56G7eDE
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We're currently at the scene along with the ambulance service and are working hard to re-open the road."
Updates to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.