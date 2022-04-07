A MAJOR road was closed following a crash between two lorries.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.22pm yesterday (April 6) after reports of a crash on the M62.

Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Tadcaster firefighters dealt with a road traffic collision involving 2 HGVs on the M62 westbound between junctions 35 & 34.

"All occupants where out of the vehicles on arrival of the fire service and crews made the scene safe."