A WARNING has gone out to residents after a house fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.26pm yesterday (April 6) after reports of a fire in Frenchgate, Richmond.
Crews from Richmond and Leyburn responded to reports of a bedroom on fire at a residential property and crews used 4 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to put it out and help to inspect the scene. The cause is believed to be accidental due to a faulty electrical socket.
Luckily no one was injured.
But group manager Bob Hoskins said: "The fire was due to an electrical fault caused by over loaded sockets.
"Please not to overload sockets and where possible use the trailing leads when more sockets are required."
