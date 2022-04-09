A FUN and thrilling street game for adults is arriving in York in time for Easter following its success in London.

Billed as a "grown-up scavenger hunt meets escape room meets murder mystery", StreetHunt Games is played outdoors.

Organisers said: "All you need is a phone and a sense of adventure."

StreetHunt Games launched its outdoor adventure game for adults last summer - and it has been proving popular for date nights, team socials and getting together with friends.

Following rave reviews in London, the founders are bringing their mystery game, The Case of Colombia’s Finest, to York from Good Friday, just in time for an alternative Easter egg hunt.

Tony Sturge, StreetHunt Games’ co-founder who grew up in York, said: "I’ve always enjoyed games, unique activities and immersive events, so decided to take the plunge and develop a new concept in that arena.

The game will take you to places in York off the beaten track

"I wrote and designed our first game at the start of 2020, then roped in my brother who turned it into an interactive web-based game.

"Annaliza, my wife and co-founder, has since turned the concept into a start-up business and in 2021 we were recognised by the SmallBiz100, a national campaign that showcases inspiring, independent businesses from across the country and we’ve recently met Theo Paphitis of Dragon’s Den fame who selected us to join his Small Business Sunday community."

Tony said they were bringing the game to York for Easter following success in London. He said: "Our success in London, with five-star reviews across Google and TripAdvisor, has encouraged us to expand, and since my roots are here, York was the obvious first choice.

"It’s been fantastic to reacquaint myself with the city, its unique history and amazing buildings while discovering lots of gems I’ve never noticed before. I’ve felt like a tourist in my home city!"

So what is the game?

Tony explained: "The Case of Colombia’s Finest introduces you to Jim Robusta and his coffee company – Jim’s colleagues have shady pasts and Jim needs you to sniff out evidence of a crime amongst the caffeine.

"The activity costs £15 per person and takes around two hours with individual team sizes of two to five."

He said larger groups form multiple teams to pit their wits against each other. Players self-navigate and discover quirky locations around the city - that even locals may not have noticed - solve location-specific cryptic clues, while being immersed in a murder-mystery investigation.

Players use their phone to access clues

As an Easter treat StreetHunt Games has teamed up with a York cafe to give a free hot drink to the first 20 players to book and 50 per cent off to remaining hunters during its launch month of April.

To book tickets visit www.streethuntgames.com.

What are people saying about the game?

"Amazing and unique way to see London. If you're looking for something away from the classic tourist route, this is it: Highly recommend." Tara, Tripadvisor

"The storyline is excellent and very Line of Duty, you are basically trying to bust a drug-dealing OCG! We give it a very impressive rate my date score of 5/5!" Sara, Founder of Design my Date

"I can't recommend them enough for either a corporate event or just something to do with friends and family. Great price and friendly and helpful communication from the StreetHunt team. Highly recommended." Emma Feeney, MSC Corporate Event

"A novel experience and I highly recommend it. I really enjoyed the non-linear format to the ‘trail’ and the open-world aspect." Neil Connolly, Creative Producer, The Crystal Maze Live Experience

"Everything from the excellent technology, to the plot, to the brilliant writing, to the ‘non-linear’ format was unique. Could it be my new favourite outdoor puzzle trail company? Why yes, it might just be!" The Escape Roomer (blogger)

"Loved StreetHunt Games! It's great for team building and socialising. The storyline was amazing - we had great fun walking in the city and collecting clues" James, Tripadvisor

"What a fun time, we loved it. Played a lot of escape rooms but this was different and loved racing through town solving stuff. We felt like we saw London in a completely different way" Hugh, Tripadvisor.