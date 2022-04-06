EMERGENCY crews were called in after reports of a nine-year-old girl clinging to a riverbank having fallen 15 feet. was
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.45am today to Gayle near Hawes after reports of a child in difficulty.
A spokesman for the service said: "Our Hawes fire crew rescued a 9-year-old girl after she slipped on a footpath, through a hedge, 15 feet down into Gayle Beck, where she was left clinging to the riverbank with feet in the water.
"Firefighters waded in, carried her out, and left in the care of paramedics, cold but unharmed."
