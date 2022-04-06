YORK College is paving the way for gamers to get ahead in the industry by launching a full-time esports diploma - and its own esports team.

The college is starting a BTEC Level 3 foundation diploma in esports this September to ensure North Yorkshire has the skills in place to support the growing sector.

It is also investing in a bespoke esports area housing high-spec gaming PCs.

School leavers considering applying for the new course are invited to an open evening on Wednesday May 4, from 6pm to 7pm at York College.

The event will share advice on course content and career pathways, as well as offer an informal Q&A session.

Esports, which sees video gamers compete in tournaments for prizes, enjoyed an overall sector growth of 8.5 per cent annually between 2016 and 2019 in the UK.

The industry is now worth more than £112million per year, according to UK video game trade body Ukie.

York College plans to launch its own esports team to organise and compete in gaming tournaments.

Amy Gledhill, deputy head of sport, public services, hair & beauty, said: “The esports sector now offers a serious career-path. There is a real industry growing up around the tournaments, and our courses will cover everything from event management and entrepreneurship to strategies, wellbeing and nutrition.

“Our esports students will then have the option of heading into the fast-growing higher education provision for esports, or an industry apprenticeship.

"The qualification is endorsed by the British Esports Association which means it’s recognised by employers and will support entry into the industry in a range of roles.

“The course isn’t just about playing games - this is about providing a solid foundation for learners to develop technical and transferable skills and gain experience in a variety of different sections of the esports industry.

"This can lead to many career paths such as esports player, team coach, data analyst, events manager or health and fitness coach.

“As well as the launch of our BTEC in September, we want York College to become a recognised hub for the industry.

"We’re investing in a gaming area with 16 of the highest-spec gaming machines. We can then use the facility to stream live events and tournaments and for our own esports teams to train.”

York College is now inviting applications for its BTEC Level 3 Foundation in Esports.

Find out more at www.yorkcollege.ac.uk/study/diploma-in-esports