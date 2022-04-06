North Yorkshire magistrates handed out sentences totalling 76 weeks when they dealt with three cases recently.
The cases were separate and were sentenced separately on different days.
Declan Drew Morgan Horncastle was convicted at a trial of assaulting a man and making off from a taxi without paying his fare. He had denied the charges. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a police cell and failure to attend court. The 24-year-old from Bishops Court, Berry Brow, Huddersfield, was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £211 compensation.
Timothy Michael Morris, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by having an open container of alcohol in public and committing a public order offence at Scarborough Railway Station. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Marc Barry Cooper, 26, of Westbourne Grove, Scarborough, was jailed for 24 weeks. He pleaded guilty to eight charges of criminal damage to cars, obstructing police, using threatening words or behaviour, attempted theft of alcohol from a shop and attempted theft of alcohol from a hotel. The sentence included resentencing for offences for which he was on a community order at the time of the new offences.
