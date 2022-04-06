A TAXI driver in York was robbed at knife-point by a passenger who made off with cash, police say.
The incident happened in Dale Street, on Tuesday, April 4, at around 3.40am, North Yorkshire Police said.
Inspector Andrew Godfrey, of the York City Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This incident is unacceptable and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is underway.
“Understandably members of the taxi community are shocked by this incident.
“I would stress that we currently believe this is an isolated incident and don’t believe there is any wider risk to taxi drivers in the city.”
Police are appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote reference number 12220057236.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- A 26-year-old man from York has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
He was helping police with their inquiries and remained in police custody today.
