A MAN attempted to steal a bicycle locked to a bike rack in York.
The attempted theft of the bicycle happened on Monday, April 4, at 8.30pm on Blossom Street, and involved a male suspect attempting to steal a bike locked to a bike rack.
The suspect was seen to use a tool of some kind, however failed in his attempt, leaving the locks badly damaged.
He then rode away from the scene, travelling across Blossom Street towards Moss Street.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, we are appealing for information from a member of the public who may have filmed this incident and may hold vital information which could assist the investigation
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 41 Ellison.
You can also email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220057171.
