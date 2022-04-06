THE York Mystery Plays will be performed on waggons in city centre streets again this summer - and a search has been launched for actors, singers and musicians.
The York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust play director Paul Toy will hold auditions at Bedern Hall, off Goodramgate, at 7-9pm next Monday and Tuesday for parts in 'The Flood.'
"I’m looking for actors to fulfil a variety of different length speaking roles, plus there will be several non-speaking opportunities too," he said.
"I’d also like to hear from those who would prefer not to act, but perhaps have some musical skills, or would like to help us put together our range of props, sets and costumes."
He urged anyone who would like to be considered but couldn’t attend the auditions to email toy_paul@yahoo.co.uk.
Trust chair Linda Terry said she was delighted it could now move forward with its plans for ‘The Flood’, one of the most dramatic and amusing of the Mystery Play texts 'and a subject York is all too familiar with.'
Rehearsals will begin after Easter and the Plays will be performed on Sundays June 19 and June 26, plus two evening performances in the Shambles Market on June 22 and 23.
