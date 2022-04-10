YORK adventurer Maja Proescholdt set up a popular Instagram account - @awaywithmaja - documenting her travels.

Maja, 29, lives in the city centre and works as a copy editor. She set up her Instagram account in 2016 and has almost 3,000 followers.

And she is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

Here is Maja’s Insta Story...

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I set up my Instagram account as part of my travel blog, Away With Maja. I love sharing my adventures, offering travel tips, and hopefully inspiring others to travel and explore as much as possible! While I post about lots of walks and adventures around Yorkshire and the rest of the UK, I also try to share my favourite things about York from a local perspective and hidden gems around the city, places to visit and things to do that might not be very well-known.

What has been your favourite post?

My favourite post was a photo of myself at the summit of Hallin Fell in the Lake District. It was my first post after I'd taken a long break from Instagram due to extremely difficult personal circumstances, and it was also my first trip away from home after lockdown restrictions were eased, where I went wild camping solo. It was really empowering to post it and I had some lovely and supportive comments from so many people.

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

Maya's photo of York Minster at golden hour

York is truly the most beautiful city in the world, and I say that with genuine passion having lived here for over five years now. My favourite things about York would be the storied history which is ever-present everywhere you go, the beautiful architecture (especially the Minster), and the independent businesses that give the city so much atmosphere particularly the excellent food and drink scene in the city.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

The inspiration, and the people you can connect with. I am constantly inspired by the photos and visual content I see on the app, especially with discovering new places to visit or destinations I'd never even heard of before. Instagram is full of inspiring people who do incredible things!

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

York on a Fork, for all things food in and around York; Cat Thomson, for beautiful and charming travel photos around the UK and beyond; My Travel Scrapbook, for hikes and outdoor adventures around Yorkshire; York Independent Life, for the best independent businesses around York.

Summit of Ben A'an - by Maya

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I've met so many amazing people through the app! I first connected with one of my best friends through Instagram, we're both from Minnesota in the US but both live abroad. I've also met loads of other great people and made some wonderful friends, most who like hiking and travelling too, all through Instagram. The community is incredible.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

My top tip would be to be authentic, and be yourself. People like seeing personable accounts and genuine content, so don't be afraid to share your personality in your account.

