POLICE are looking for a woman who helped a group of boys after an alleged racial abuse on a bus.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a racially-aggravated public order incident on a bus just before it pulled into Thornton Le Dale on Monday, March 28.
They say the incident happened on the A170, at about 8.15am, aboard the 128 bus, and involved a man sat at the rear of the bus who was talking to three boys.
Officers subsequently identified and located the suspect, a man in his 30s, and he was arrested. He has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a woman who helped the boys out by reporting the man to the bus driver, who then ejected him from the service in Thornton Le Dale.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 12220052371 or email calum.sutherland@northyorkshire.police.uk"
