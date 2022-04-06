A LAST-minute appeal has been made for Harrogate groups to apply for a Platinum Jubilee community grant- the deadline is 12-noon this Friday.

The borough council is offering £200 to £1,000 to groups and organisations to celebrate the Queen's jubilee in early June.

They can also apply for up to £2,000 for legacy projects that must be completed by 30 September.

Ann Duncan, partnership and engagement manager at Harrogate Borough Council, said: "With a week to go, we'd encourage community groups across the district who are keen to celebrate the Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee to apply for a grant as soon as possible.

"We're looking for some creative ideas that will remember the impact this momentous event has across the country and help the local community to come together. Whether that's an art project, street decoration or legacy project."

Applicants must show a clear link to the celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in terms of theme and activity planning.

Proposals are welcome from parish and town councils, voluntary and community groups and schools that are wanting to host a community activity or legacy project that benefits the wider community.

Detail and to apply can be found at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/grants/platinum-jubilee-community-grants.

The closing date for all applications is noon on Friday 8 April and applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application the week commencing Monday 25 April.