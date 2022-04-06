NORTH Yorkshire people with an interest in countryside access are being invited to apply to join the county’s Local Access Forum.
The North Yorkshire Local Access Forum brings together representatives of land managers, users and other relevant areas of interest to watch over and help to shape the future of footpaths, bridleways, byways, open access land and other green spaces within North Yorkshire, outside the boundaries of the National Parks.
It is an independent body that advises North Yorkshire County Council and other bodies, on how people can make the most of opportunities for enjoying the great outdoors.
Michael Leah, Assistant Director Travel, Environmental and Countryside, said: “North Yorkshire’s beautiful countryside is a huge asset. Its use for business, recreation and as a place to live has many benefits. That is why it is important that it remains open and accessible in a way that ensures its long-term preservation.“The Forum works hard to promote countryside access and balance the needs of those who live, work and spend time in the county’s green spaces.
"We are seeking to recruit more volunteer members to bring new perspectives, challenge and ideas.”
If you feel that, in a voluntary capacity, you could contribute to the Forum’s work, request an application pack by contacting Will Baines, Principal Democratic Services and Scrutiny Officer, at william.baines@northyorks.gov.uk.
The closing date for applications is Sunday, 8 May, and informal interviews will take place on 26 and 27 May.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.