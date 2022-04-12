Retired teacher Anne Crawford, 70, of South Bank in York, is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, she tells us more about her passion for photography and shares her favourite images

When and why did you take up photography?

I have always enjoyed taking photos and when I retired in 2011 I bought myself a 'proper' camera with a couple of lenses. My special treat was to go to New Zealand to meet a friend. My camera was my companion on the journey and it is wonderful to have such memorable photos. I downloaded some lessons before I went. Very much the amateur I began my journey and also the journey of learning more about photography. Now it's my retirement hobby.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Capturing fleeting moments, beautiful scenes, nature and candid pictures of a variety of people is always a great way to see the world around me and appreciate what there is to see. Photography helps me see more detail in little things, looking from different angles and to be constantly amazed. I enjoy making photo books of special occasions, like an exceptional holiday, a friend's wedding, my nephew's graduation. It's a fun and easy way to share and keep in hard copy for years to come.

What equipment do you use?

I now have a Bridge camera with a really long zoom. Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 and also the compact version Lumix DC-TZ200. I often use my phone too.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Anne's favourite photo: the elusive hyrax in Kenya

That's a really hard question. I was in Kenya and just stopped to rest. I saw a creature hidden in a bush. Zooming in I captured a shot. I had to look it up when I got home as I didn't know what it was. It was a Hyrax. I was so lucky to spot it.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Out and about. I love capturing people at festivals e.g Pride or The Viking Week. Shooting the look on people's faces can make amazing, unexpected photos. Yorkshire in all its diversity is a wonderful place and anywhere really that makes me stop and stare. I like taking photos in the garden when I can get really close up to plants and insects.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined in February 2018 after seeing it on Facebook. It's a great forum to see other people's photos, learning from others. Still an amateur, when one of my photos is chosen it gives me a great thrill and has really boosted my confidence over the last few years.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Morroco. I've never been but have seen the vibrant colours of the bustling markets and the people. I really enjoy taking photos of other cultures and learn so much.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Have a go. You don't need expensive equipment. A camera of a phone are both good. Don't be disheartened by making mistakes. I delete far more than I keep. Have fun and see the world from all different angles. I joined a U3a camera group to go out with others.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

During lockdown I was shielding, home alone and very poorly so couldn't take photos. It gave me great pleasure to see what others were taking photos of and helped to keep me going. Thanks to all who contribute and to admin for creating and keeping this group going.

