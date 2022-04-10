GUIDING has been such a big part of Jackie Rodaway's life - she even invited a troop of girls to her wedding.

But she is stepping down from leading Guides in Holgate after almost 50 years in the organisation.

Danielle Taylor, of 12th York Holgate Guides, says Jackie will be much missed and shared this lovely tribute in honour of her long service.

Danielle writes:

"For anyone who has been involved in Guiding in York, they will know of Jackie Rodaway because of her many years of service and dedication to providing opportunities for young girls in the area.

Jackie started as a Brownie at Holgate Methodist Church in the early 1970s and then joined the Guides shortly after this.

The leaders at the time, who knew her family, were not confident that Jackie would like camping and thought she would leave within three months.

How little did they know!

Nearly 50 years later, Jackie is stepping down from her role at Holgate Guides.

Jackie took on the responsibility for Holgate Guide Unit when she returned from university at the age of 21 with only nine Guides on the register.

Jackie on her wedding day - surrounded by some of her Holgate Guides

However, before long, Jackie had a unit of 45 Guides attending every week and remained at this level until Covid hit two years ago.

Jackie even had the Guide unit attend her wedding as they were such an important part of her life.

She has played a pivotal role in bringing opportunities to young girls between the age of ten and 15 years over the past four decades.

We have no way of calculating the number of young people who have come through the doors of Holgate Guides but there will certainly be a few hundred children who have had their teenage years influenced by Guiding, thanks to the countless hours of volunteering that Jackie has done through the years.

Jackie always had a team of helpers around her but none of the activities would ever have happened without hours and hours of organisation, list-writing, form-filling, tent fixing and the strong support of her family in the background.

Not only did Jackie take 45 Guides camping for a week under canvas and cooking only on wood, but she also brought her own three children along too! There are not many people who would sign up for that with three young children. All three children remain heavily involved in Scouting.

When we asked recent Guides for comments for Jackie’s leaving card, this was one of the poignant quotes: 'The Girl Guide days were some of my happiest childhood memories and I still look back fondly on the fun and crazy things we got up to. Most of all Jackie, I just remember feeling happy and laughing until I cried and that is thanks to you being our leader and giving us a group to attend every week'.

During Jackie’s time in Guiding, she has also volunteered for County Treasurer roles as well as District and Division roles to demonstrate her dedication and commitment to Guiding.

It really will be the end of an era at 12th York Holgate Methodist Guides as we say goodbye to Jackie this week.

She has left very big shoes to fill, but luckily she will remain in Guiding as a District Commissioner so will still keep volunteering so she doesn’t have too much spare time on her hands."