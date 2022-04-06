CONSTRUCTION work is underway on a major new distribution centre in York which will create 125 new jobs.

The purpose-built facility is for national parcel carrier, DPD, on a 6.9-acre site at Northminster Business Park, just off the A59 at Upper Poppleton.

DPD is relocating with 81 jobs after outgrowing its current home at Clifton Moor to meet the growing demand created by online shopping, a move accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northminster Properties, the award-winning development company, has appointed Lindum, York, as the main contractor for the 59,250 sq ft base.

The new depot will enable DPD to serve York city centre with only electric vehicles, supporting efforts to improve city centre air quality.

The new facility, which will have the latest conveying and sortation technology, opens this autumn and will serve the area from Northallerton to Scarborough; southwards to Hull and westwards to Selby and Wetherby.

The 41 by 117 metre distribution centre will include offices and staff welfare facilities and will be built on an extension to the 18-acre business park, accessed by newly-created Cropton Road.

There will also be 30 level-access loading doors and 11 dock-level loading doors with space for 15 HGVs, 145 vans and 165 cars, including seven for disabled drivers, and 44 secure bicycle spaces.

Northminster Properties managing director, George Burgess, said: “We are delighted to be on site with Lindum which has seamlessly blended with our experienced design team to ensure a prompt start.

“DPD has demonstrated its commitment to York and Northminster Business Park by signing up to a pre-let.

"We are delighted to lead on such a prestigious scheme, which is positive news for DPD and its thousands of regional customers; for York as a business centre, by creating jobs at a difficult time for the economy and by improving city centre air.”

Managing director of Lindum York, Jonathan Sizer, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Northminster.

"As a local York-based business, it’s great to be in partnership on a project that will generate employment opportunities for people in our community.”

Head of property, DPDgroup UK, Louise Ferguson, said: “It is great that work has started on site.

"Northminster is a fantastic location for us in terms of accessing the wider region and being able to serve York with a greener, electric-only service.

"The team is looking forward to being able to expand in York and make a positive contribution to the city in terms of new jobs and air quality.”

The Northminster design team also includes property and construction consultants, LHL Group, York; HTC Architects, Leeds; civil and structural engineers, Topping Engineers, Harrogate: mechanical an electrical consultants RBS Design. Commercial agents Gent Visick, Leeds, acted for Northminster Properties, sbh, Hertford, acted for DPD.