A CCTV image has been released of a man involved in a violent incident.
North Yorkshire Police in Catterick have issued the CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a violent incident in Catterick Garrison.
The incident happened at White Shops, Hildyard Row, on Saturday, February 5, at 1.23am when officers received reports of people fighting near the traffic lights.
One man aged in his 50s, has been interviewed under caution in relation to the incident.
Officers now want to trace the man in the image, who was wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans, as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Heather Campbell.
You can also email heather.campbell@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220020728.
