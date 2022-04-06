DEMOLITION work has been completed for a site in York city centre, paving the way for a new hotel to be built.

The former Minster Van hire and Jinnah restaurant buildings at 105-111 Micklegate will be replaced with a 62-bedroom boutique aparthotel, run by Supercity.

York-based property company North Star gained planning permission for the site in September 2020 and announced that Supercity would operate it.

The works were completed by the in-house North Star team and the site is now ready for a contractor to be appointed by Supercity for the construction work to commence.

The 12-week demolition period was extended due to archaeological interest on the site. This phase of works has now been successfully completed.

The site is bounded by the Grade I listed city walls and Micklegate Bar, Dewsbury Court and The Priory Pub.

Founded in 2009, Supercity specialise in stylish serviced apartment hotels and have six existing hotels in London, Manchester and Brighton.

Each location has high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sound systems as well as Nespresso coffee machines.

The new venue in York is expected to create 45 new jobs, and will also have a restaurant and bar on the ground floor.

A spokesman for North Star said: “The new hotel will be a great addition to this magnificent street, and we are pleased to have successfully completed the demolition stage of the project.

"We will continue to work with Supercity to deliver this exciting project. As a proud York-based company we are committed to investing in the city.”

The property is being designed by Vincent and Brown.

Mark Andrews, from York-based architects, previously said the design would continue the approach of creating a ‘modern medieval’ building that is respectful and sympathetic to the surrounding context.

“The design concept has been influenced from the medieval timber framed buildings that once lined the street, echoing the forms of these traditional buildings through the use of gables and double-pitched roofs while also using materials that reference the buildings to either side, including brickwork, render and exposed timber fins and panelling."

The hotel is expected to be finished by 2023.

The disused Minster Vans property at 111 Micklegate was recently home to a vibrant pop-up space for artists and crafters in a partnership between Social Vision and North Star to help grassroots organisations showcase their work.