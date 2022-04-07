THE University of York has acquired a new archive featuring scripts, photographs and memorabilia belonging to the producer behind some of Morecambe and Wise’s greatest moments.

Ernest Maxin was the producer behind some of the legendary comedy duo’s most famous shows - including the famous kitchen-dance routine which was watched by 28 million viewers in 1977.

The archive documents Maxin’s career in show business - a career which spanned more than five decades and involved working with many other of the great comedians of his day, including York's own Frankie Howerd, as well as Les Dawson, Dick Emery, Charlie Drake, Dave Allen, Dave King and Jack Benny.

Among highlights of the collection are original scripts from classic TV moments, plus photographs showing a young Maxin beaming at the camera, and in later years meeting the likes of Princess Margaret at the launch of his musical ‘Barnardo’. There is also a photograph of the shiny golden envelope which revealed his BAFTA win in 1978.

Between them, the items offer a real insight into what was a glittering career, says Gary Brannan, Keeper of Archives and Special Collections at the University of York's Borthwick Institute.

“It is an incredible privilege to work through this unique record of Maxin’s long and successful career and a joy to see original scripts containing jokes which have become part of the legacy of British humour," he said.

While Maxin had no direct links to York, he worked with people like Frankie Howerd. And the material in the collection complements other showbiz collections at the Borthwick, Gary said.

So when the Institute was approached by Maxin's son Paul about taking on the collection, it didn't hesitate.

"Ernest worked with people like Frankie Howerd and other industry luminaries represented in our collection," Gary said.

"We knew that the archive would really illustrate how television was made - but we didn't realise just how amazing and broad its coverage was until we saw the archive for real. It's a brilliant resource for telling the story of how we were entertained, created by the best in the business, encompassing dance, musicals, comedy, popular music and much more.

“We are delighted to have Ernest’s archive here at York for everyone in the city to use and enjoy. There are many links and connections to other archives already held at the University.

"Together these precious collections provide a huge new source for research into comedy and what makes us laugh.”

The archive is open to the public for research. More details about the collection can be found at borthcat.york.ac.uk/index.php/emax