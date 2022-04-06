AN ACADEMIC who left his job as a lecturer at the University of York to turn his talents to improving York residents' housing conditions has died, aged 79.

Roy Haddon's career began as a lecturer in sociology and housing at the university but he left academia to become one of the York Housing Association's first employees, and he went on to lead the organisation, said a friend and former colleague Dave Gamston.

He said the association delivered enlightened social housing during Roy's time, with groundbreaking schemes including Bretgate off Walmgate and Margaret Philipson Court in Aldwark.

"He was very hands on," said Dave. "He worked ferociously and got to know the tenants."

A friend of 30 years, Professor Karl Atkin, of the university, said Roy, who lived in the Heslington Road area, had had a 'strong and absolute sense of moral integrity.'

He said: "He has not a bystander. He cared and brought this to everything he did. This was non-negotiable to Roy.

"He was extremely decent and principled, who when realising how little influence academics have, turned his talents to improving the housing conditions of those living in York.

"Anyone who spoke to Roy realised the importance he placed on people’s housing needs, as his successful tenure at York Housing Association demonstrated."

Karl said the foundation on which York’ social housing was built owed much to Roy’s vision and leadership, 'although you would not know this from talking to him...he was extremely modest.'

He said Roy also demonstrated 'incredibly progressive' ideas about how best to support the housing needs of disabled people, which were ahead of their time.

"He certainly did a considerable amount of good," he said. "Few people can say they make a difference. Roy did."

He said Roy had successfully supported a range of voluntary organisations, including Juniper Communities, which provided care to people with learning disabilities, and Refugee Action York, where he was in charge of the kitchen.

"Roy was sociable, warm, kind-hearted and always welcoming; taking a genuine interest in how - and who - you were," he said.

"Genuine is such an extremely good word to describe Roy. He was excellent at being there and keeping in touch. And incredibly loyal too."

He said that people always knew that Roy was there for them - 'and someone you could turn to for help and support.'

Another friend, Dorothy Nott, said Roy had also been a keen cricketer, playing for many years with Clifton Alliance Hospital Cricket Club.

He was a keen walker and spent many holidays walking the Southwest Coastal Path, Hadrian's wall and many areas in both Scotland and Wales.

*Roy's funeral takes place at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday April 7) at York Crematorium.