HUNDREDS of children from 12 schools and colleges came together to sing their hearts out as part of York School Choral Festival 2022.

The children from schools across the city and beyond performed across two days on Monday and Tuesday this week (April 4 and 5) in the annual event which is now in it’s tenth year.

This year the music showcase was held at the Jack Lyons Concert Hall at the University of York.

This time around the schools involved were Vale of York, Hempland, St Lawrence’s, St Aelred’s, Clifton Green, Archbishop Holgate's CE, Joseph Rowntree, Knavesmire, Stamford Bridge, Tadcaster Grammar, All Saints RC and Lord Deramore’s.

Molly Newton, Arts and Culture lead at Archbishop Holgate's runs the event with fellow music teacher and community musician Buffy Breakwell.

Molly said: "It’s been a difficult few years for everyone and because of Covid - we’ve not been able to run the festival since 2019.

"This year the children who took part have surpassed themselves and the songs were exceptional from all schools involved.

"Both myself and Buffy were really impressed with the standard this year, and thought the energy from the children was incredible.

"We all joined together at the end of each day to sing Here Comes the Sun and also had a fabulous inspirational performance from up and coming young songwriter Lucy Austin.

"We'd like to thank York Music Hub for supporting the event and the University of York music department and in particular a huge thanks to the music department manager Catherine Duncan who facilitated the event beautifully and was so helpful over the two days."

The event is funded by the Music Hub, but Molly and Buffy rely on sponsorship to help put the event on.

They say that this is getting increasingly difficult to do and they would love to hear from any companies or businesses who might be interested in sponsoring future festivals in years to come.

Anyone interested can get in touch with Molly at Archbishop Holgate's CE School on 01904 411341.