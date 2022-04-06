|THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again - but still remains at a very high level.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it was now treating 242 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients, with three in intensive care.
The number is down from almost 300 about a week ago but higher than the peak at the height of the Alpha wave in January last year.
