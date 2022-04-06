Baking fans might want to run to Aldi rather than walk since the supermarket has stand mixers available for pre-order online and coming into stores.
Whether you’re a keen baker or just starting out, Aldi’s stand mixer could make a great purchase for your kitchen.
The stand mixer being sold at Aldi is a dupe for KitchenAid’s more expensive option.
Customers can save hundreds of pounds by opting to buy the dupe mixer from Aldi since a small mixer from KitchenAid costs £399 with other sizes being available for higher prices.
The Classic Stand Mixer from Aldi is available in three colours; Pistachio, Pearl and Grey and it could be yours for £49.99 each.
They’re currently available to pre-order via the Aldi website and it’s worth looking in stores for them from Thursday, April 7.
Perfect for baking Easter treats or indulging in a family favourite, the mixer comes with a splash guard and three attachments so you can mix the ingredients of various bakes.
It has eight speeds that can be changed with the rotary switch and a pulse option is also available to use.
You’ll get a three warranty and the mixer can be used to mix, knead and stir.
Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, the mixer can be bought via the Aldi website here.
