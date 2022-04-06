TWO children had to be rescued after getting stuck in awkward situations.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in to two separate incidents yesterday (April 5) where children found themselves trapped.
The first was at 2.34pm when they were called to Rawdon Avenue in York and helped free a boy a with his leg stuck between some fencing.
They used spreaders to prize him out and he was thankfully uninjured.
Then at 4.49pm they were called to Vincent Street in Selby.
On arrival crews assisted a child with their foot stuck in a car seat. The child’s foot was released.
