A NOTORIOUS drug dealer has been jailed.

Deiniol James Luke Thorpe, 27, from Osgodby, was sentenced eight years and four months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court yesterday (April 5).

A long-running police investigation included a warrant being executed at his home address in November 2019.

This resulted in guilty pleas for being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug MDMA (more commonly known as ecstasy), possession with intent to supply cannabis, production of cannabis and possession of criminal property - £6,915 in cash.

Despite being charged to court in July 2021, Thorpe continued to commit offences which he also admitted.

He was further arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and offering to supply crack cocaine between July and September 2021.

Thorpe has been held in custody since September 20 last year awaiting the sentencing.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Thorpe has been a prolific local drug dealer and it’s very pleasing to see him being handed a significant custodial sentence.

“His involvement in supply Class A drugs such as MDMA, cocaine and crack cocaine meant he was putting many vulnerable and addicted people at great risk of serious ill health and even death.

“The fact that he continued to offend even after he was initially charged to court shows his sheer disdain of the law and the local community.

“Thorpe has now got time to reflect on his damaging criminal behaviour and lifestyle. Hopefully he will use this as a turning point in his life and begin to work hard to change his ways.”