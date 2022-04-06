NORTH Yorkshire will welcome some of the world’s top cyclists in an unforgiving uphill route in the Tour of Britain 2022, which is returning to the region for the first time in 13 years.

Organisers have announced that stage four of the race on Wednesday, September 7, will finish at Duncombe Park in Helmsley.

The route runs through Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park. The final 30km will feature the demanding climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank - both 2km long - before descending into the finish at Duncombe Park.

Brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield from Great Ayton will be competing in this year’s Tour of Britain for Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling. They have both enjoyed medal-winning success in recent years and welcome the race returning to their home county.

This year is the first time Charlie has taken part in the Tour of Britain.

He said: “As local riders it’ll be good to race through our local villages and see some friends and family on the route cheering us on. It’ll be massive for the area to put on a big race like this so it’s very exciting.

“It’s a hilly stage so one for the climbers but we will see what we can do. It’ll be a tough one for us to tackle. I don’t think there’s any better places in the UK for the race. It’s really quiet with beautiful scenery and good roads.”

Harry added: “We are very excited for the Tour of Britain to be coming to our local roads in North Yorkshire. We have been training abroad in the likes of Spain but, as summer approaches, why would you go anywhere else? Yorkshire is a great place to train and race as we have some of the best roads in the country, with both hilly and flat stretches.”

Karl Battersby, North Yorkshire County Council’s corporate director for business and environmental services, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Tour of Britain which will get national and international TV coverage for North Yorkshire on some of the county’s most picturesque roads. The riders will certainly face some testing final climbs before the finish at Duncombe Park; one of Yorkshire’s finest historic houses and estates.

“North Yorkshire’s communities have embraced major cycling events over the years, including the Tour de France Grand Départ and the Tour de Yorkshire and UCI Road World Championships. Once again we anticipate large crowds and we will be supporting everybody planning to welcome and celebrate the arrival of the race.”

James Hare, Duncombe Estate Manager, said: “The Estate is excited to be hosting a finish for a stage of the Tour of Britain 2022. We are anticipating a really exciting day with lots of spectators to watch the finish of this highly competitive and challenging stage of the race.

“As well as being home to the National Birds of Prey Centre, Duncombe Park adjoins the beautiful market town of Helmsley, which boasts shops, cafes, pubs, hotels and attractions.”