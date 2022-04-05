YORK Bridge Club has opened brand new purpose-built premises in Acomb.

The club had outgrown its old premises in Holgate Road, which it had owned since 1999, said club secretary Mark Dunkley

After going into partnership with Acomb Sports Club, it had built its new headquarters on land in the club's grounds, he said.

Members got their first opportunity to visit the new premises at a members open day on Sunday.

"Early feedback is that members are delighted with the new improved facilities."

He said work in building the new premises had continued throughout the pandemic.

"The outcome is a wonderful building where members have now returned to play face to face bridge."

He said the club was now looking to attract new members and had invested in its teaching capacity to ensure it could meet the demand for lessons.

Mr Dunkley said last year that trustees had been looking to relocate the club since 2014 but realistically could not compete in the commercial property market.

He said there were several examples of bridge clubs across the country that had gone into partnership with sports and recreational clubs and in 2019, the club had speculatively approached Acomb Sports Club to see if they might be interested in going into partnership by providing land to build a new bridge club.

“The response was positive and after lengthy and productive discussions, both the sports club and bridge club are pleased with the resulting outcome," he said.

“Both parties strongly believe the fit between the two clubs will benefit all current members and enlarge the opportunities in the local Acomb area and wider community.”

Stuart Kay, chairman of the bridge club charity, said then that the purpose-built premises provided a unique opportunity for the club to extend its reach and promote the game.

"We welcome new members and will provide courses teaching bridge to encourage more people to learn to play bridge or improve their game,” he said.

Acomb Sports Club, an affiliation of Acomb Cricket Club and Acomb Hockey Club, welcomed the arrival of the bridge club.

Chairman Dave Sykes said then that whilst there might be some short-term disruption during the works, the long-term gains for both clubs in the future would be 'significant.'

The bridge club was founded in 1946 and celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.

It has 250 members who remained active through the pandemic by playing online.

Mark said the club would be holding three open days for people interested in learning and playing bridge, which would be held from 1pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday May 11, from 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday May 14 and from 1pm to 3.30pm on Friday May 20.

Anybody interested in attending should email Mark at secretary@theyorkbridgeclub.com.