TWO teenagers have been arrested after police cordoned off a building.
Earlier today, The Press reported that two people were found sitting on top of the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police put a cordon in place and surrounding roads were closed for some time to allow emergency services, including a police negotiator, to respond.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "We’re pleased to say the incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion. Cordons have been lifted and roads will be reopening soon.
"Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken to hospital for treatment.
"Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.