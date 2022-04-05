A DRUG dealer from York has been sentenced to four years in jail after police found large quantities of cocaine at his home.
North Yorkshire Police say officers in the city acted on information provided by members of the public.
In 2020 they conducted three separate warrants at the same address on Doherty Walk in Foxwood and large amounts of cocaine and cannabis were found.
Connor Harrison, 24, from York was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He pleaded guilty at York Crown Court where he was sentenced during a separate hearing to four years in prison.
PC Nicola Manning from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Acomb said: “This is a positive result for the city of York as it has taken another drug dealer from the streets.
“It’s important that if there is an issue that is causing you concern you report it to the police and we will endeavour to act on the information provided.
“If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Reporting information about drugs-related crime Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.