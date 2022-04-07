YORK'S very own 'Big Chip Man' is bidding to help staff at York Hospital by offering free parking at his home in the area.

Oliver Dale, who became a local celebrity after finding a seven-inch long chip in the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, said he wants to offer his help to those struggling to park at the site as payment is required.

Mr Dale lives in the Huntington area - just a "short" 20 minute walk from the hospital, he said.

He said he will find somewhere else to park himself and offer the space at his house to NHS staff who need it.

Oliver said: "With household bills rising and the cost of living going up, it’s not fair that NHS staff should have to pay to park at work.

"With everything that the staff do at York Hospital it’s the least I can do to give up my parking space for them. This will hopefully save them money and stress."

Oliver said he will organise a parking rota for the staff members, which will change every two weeks - meaning different members of staff can use the space throughout the year.

"I want to support the staff at York Hospital as much as I can. Even a small gesture like this. They are helping so many people, so it’s a kick in the teeth if they have to pay."

Oliver is calling on other people that live local to York Hospital to follow suit and also offer their parking spaces to NHS staff - if they can afford to do so.

He said: "It would be good if other people can join me and do the same around York. The staff at the hospital deserve it."

Anyone who wishes to use the free parking space at Oliver's house should send him a direct message on Twitter. To find him, search @OliverD1999 on the platform.

This is not Oliver's first time helping staff at York Hospital. After becoming the city's 'Big Chip Man' almost two years ago - he decided to organise a series of fundraisers to support NHS staff through the difficult periods of the pandemic.

So far, he has raised over £2,200 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

The charity has used the funding to purchase equipment for the Covid ward, as well as items to kit out a staff marquee used on break times - such as a fridge freezer. He is hoping to continue his fundraising this year.

He said: "Whatever I do, 100 per cent of any money raised will be donated to charity. I’m not doing this for anything other than helping other people in need."