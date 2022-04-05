A WELL-KNOWN chain with York hotels is redesigning 60 of its properties, including one in the city.

Travelodge, which has five York hotels, said the hotels are being upgraded to their new 'budget-luxe' design.

The company, whose city hotels include York Central Micklegate, York Hull Road and York Tadcaster city hotels, says the Micklegate branch is in line for a revamp.

The group say the new design has been created on the success of the group’s budget chic hotel format, TravelodgePLUS with feedback from the company’s largest consumer study - which surveyed around 5,000 UK business and leisure travellers.

The redesign includes a restaurant called the Bar Café and there are also a number of sustainable initiatives. This includes the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life. The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles. Every ten of these bottles which are recycled rather than being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours. The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge Chief Executive said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.

"Today we are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design whilst maintaining our great value price proposition.

"This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.

"Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”